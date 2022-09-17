Khloe Kardashian fans mock new announcement after spotting “embarrassing” background details

KHLOE Kardashian was criticized after a commercial showed a photo from Khloe’s past before her cosmetic surgeries.

Khloe’s new commercial on Nurtec threw fans into tilt when she showed a photo of the Hulu star as a teenager.

Viewers were quick to notice how different she is from her younger self.

In the commercial, Khloe talked about how she has struggled with migraines since she was a teenager.

The migraine prevented her from spending time with friends and family.

The ad takes place in a room full of jeans, most likely intended to represent his Good American brand.

Khloe’s haters flooded the comments of Nurtec’s Twitter account after posting the ad.

Critics compared Khloe to Ivanka Trump: “From here, it looks like Ivanka. Whatever you are selling, I inherently distrust ”.

This Twitter user didn’t seem to care about the advertised drug: “It looks fake. Not impressed ”.

One user doesn’t think migraines are Khloe’s main problem: “Looks like an overdose of plastic surgery and Botox.”

Fans thought Khloe had become a chameleon: “How many faces is there for now 5, maybe 6?”

Another Twitter user said, “Have your migraines caused you so many plastic surgeries that you are almost unrecognizable?”

The same commercial appeared during the 2022 Emmy Awards and fans had a similar reaction.

After it was shown, viewers made comments like: “Unrecognizable … I’m afraid”

Before 2021, the Hulu star never admitted having had plastic surgery.

Although parts of her body have changed dramatically over the years, including her butt, she said she never went under the knife.

Eventually, Khloe admitted she had her nose worked due to her insecurities.

Although Khloe may love her new face, some fans want her to reverse the nose job.

