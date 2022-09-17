Khloe Kardashian fans mock new announcement after spotting “embarrassing” background details

KHLOE Kardashian was criticized after a commercial showed a photo from Khloe’s past before her cosmetic surgeries.

Khloe’s new commercial on Nurtec threw fans into tilt when she showed a photo of the Hulu star as a teenager.

Fans noticed Khloe's teenage photo in the background

5

Viewers were quick to notice how different she is from her younger self.

In the commercial, Khloe talked about how she has struggled with migraines since she was a teenager.

The migraine prevented her from spending time with friends and family.

The ad takes place in a room full of jeans, most likely intended to represent his Good American brand.

Khloe's tiny waist is drowning in baggy jeans and cropped top for the new ad

Kylie and Khloe banged on daughters wearing dresses

TWITTER WRAPPERS

Khloe’s haters flooded the comments of Nurtec’s Twitter account after posting the ad.

Critics compared Khloe to Ivanka Trump: “From here, it looks like Ivanka. Whatever you are selling, I inherently distrust ”.

This Twitter user didn’t seem to care about the advertised drug: “It looks fake. Not impressed ”.

One user doesn’t think migraines are Khloe’s main problem: “Looks like an overdose of plastic surgery and Botox.”

Most read in Entertainment

Fans thought Khloe had become a chameleon: “How many faces is there for now 5, maybe 6?”

Another Twitter user said, “Have your migraines caused you so many plastic surgeries that you are almost unrecognizable?”

THE REFLECTOR OF EMMI

The same commercial appeared during the 2022 Emmy Awards and fans had a similar reaction.

After it was shown, viewers made comments like: “Unrecognizable … I’m afraid”

Before 2021, the Hulu star never admitted having had plastic surgery.

Although parts of her body have changed dramatically over the years, including her butt, she said she never went under the knife.

Hunter Biden begged the most wanted criminal to send him crack at the Hollywood hotel

Marilyn Monroe 'the haunted set of the Blonde movie' and her 'ghost floats in Hollywood'

Eventually, Khloe admitted she had her nose worked due to her insecurities.

Although Khloe may love her new face, some fans want her to reverse the nose job.

Khloe has struggled with migraines since she was a teenager

5

In addition to fighting migraines, he also dealt with insecurities

5

Fans think Khloe is completely unrecognizable after plastic surgery

5

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker