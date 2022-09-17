Kendall Jenner opts for black in her looks for NY Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner is one of the great models that parades on the most exclusive catwalks within the New York Fashion Week. In addition to being the protagonist on stage, she is a special guest at other presentations where we can see her outfits more casual.

To appear in front of the cameras, the model has decided to use black as her base color. Although it is a super classic color, Kendall Jenner modernizes it with outfits that we saw on the streets of the New York Fashion Week.

