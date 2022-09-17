Kendall Jenner opts for black in her looks for NY Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner is one of the great models that parades on the most exclusive catwalks within the New York Fashion Week. In addition to being the protagonist on stage, she is a special guest at other presentations where we can see her outfits more casual.

To appear in front of the cameras, the model has decided to use black as her base color. Although it is a super classic color, Kendall Jenner modernizes it with outfits that we saw on the streets of the New York Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner appears in NY with a total look in black. Elegant and successful. Photo: Instagram.

For her first appearance alongside her mother, Kris, Kendall Jenner opted for a total look in black with culotte pants, top, knitted vest, belt, XXL bag and sunglasses. The modern and different touch was provided by her metallic square-toed shoes, which are a must-have for artists like Rosalía.

This is an ideal outfit for mid-season and the office, since if you add a gray or black blazer with shoulder pads, you will have a look super successful and chic that you can use every day changing accessories and footwear.

Give new shapes to black to look different. Photo: Instagram.

On his second pass through the New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner defined his look from white and, of course, black. In this case, he opted for oxford pants and a crop top with a high neck and asymmetrical hem, both garments with different prints of large and small dots.

The influencer completed her outfit with a black bag, black ankle boots and rectangular sunglasses. If you don’t dare to wear two garments with the same print in the same outfit, you can wear them separately with other pieces in black, such as the knitted top with jeans and a leather jacket.

The New York Fashion Week always leaves us inspired to wear timeless garments in new ways. Thank you Kendall Jenner for your ideas!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!