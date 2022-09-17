Keanu Reeves to star in new ‘Constantine’ movie

Keanu Reeves will return to one of the most iconic characters of his film career 17 years after the premiere of his previous installment. Is about Constantinea project that confirmed that it will have the protagonist of Matrix in your cast.

Not only that: according to the portal dead lineAlso returning is Francis Lawrence, who directed the original film, inspired by the DC Comics character John Constantine, which earned more than $200 million.

Among the producers, JJ Abrams stands out, who has been in charge of important projects, such as some films in the saga star trek, in addition to Hannah Minghella. The film will feature a script written by Akiva Goldsman.

Although the cast that the film will have, the story it will tell and much less a tentative release date have not yet been defined, the sources consulted by dead line They assure that the project is already approved by Warner executives.

In addition to the tape with the leading role of Keanu Reeves, it was recently announced that a series inspired by the character will be made, which would be developing, although a release date has not been confirmed either.

Among the most anticipated projects of Keanu Reeves is the fourth installment of his successful saga John Wickwhose production has already concluded and is expected to have a total duration of 132 minutes.