‘Karate Kid’ will have a new film in 2024, confirms Sony Pictures

The franchise of karate Kid revived its moment of success in the eighties thanks to the five seasons of cobra kaithe Netflix series with the original actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

If you are one of his followers, we have good news for you, since recently the production company Sony Pictures confirmed its calendar of upcoming releasesin which the project that stands out is the one that will arrive June 7, 2024 with a new film based on Karate Kid.

Although the name, details of the story or the cast that will participate were not revealed, a brief preview was given, describing it as “the return to the original franchise“, in accordance with The Hollywood Reporter.

From premiere in 1984its sequels were generated, as well as a new version starring Jaden Smith in 2010.

Sony schedule delays

Between the company’s announcements, some of its titles changed and others were revealed. The untitled horror film about a couple moving into a haunted housewill hit theaters on January 6, 2023. The continuation of searching call missingstarring Storm Reid and Nia Long, will be available on February 24, 2023.

While among the delays it’s found Kraven the Huntera film by Aaron Taylor-Johnson that will focus on the antagonist of Spider-Manwhose premiere will now be on October 6, 2023. Meanwhile, another Marvel project, madam webchanged to February 16, 2024 with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson in the main character.

With the voice of Chris Pratt, garfield will be screened three months later than planned, on May 24, 2024, pending higher attendance as it coincides with the memorial day weekend.