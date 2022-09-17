Jennifer Lopez reveals that Ben Affleck’s daughter is nailed to her mother Jennifer Garner

Thanks to the paparazzi Jennifer Lopez has revealed that violetthe eldest daughter Ben Affleckis nailed to her mother, Jennifer Garner. And it is no secret that Affleck’s firstborn is identical to her mother, since she inherited almost all her facial features, her stylized figure and even her classic and minimalist style when it comes to dressing.



Jennifer Garner

Just a few days ago, JLo and her 16-year-old stepdaughter Violet were captured during a walk through the streets of beverly hills in Los Angeles, California, according to the ‘Daily Mail’. During this walk, the interpreter of songs like ‘Let’s Get Loud’ and ‘On the Floor’ showed off her new and impressive look change, while Ben Affleck’s daughter was driving one of the New Yorker’s luxurious cars. In her photos, Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing short, shoulder-length hair with a lot of volume and a small fringe to frame her face. On her part, Violet also sports shoulder-length hair, but with a smooth finish; a look very similar to that of Jennifer Garner.



Violet and Jennifer Lopez

For this one morning walk With her stepdaughter, the 53-year-old interpreter opted for a very casual and fresh look made up of beige linen pants, a basic white t-shirt with a pocket, a brown belt, platform sandals and one of her favorite bags: the ‘Dior Book Tote’. Additionally, she accessorized this look with aviator sunglasses, hoop earrings, and gold jewelry.

In Violet’s case, the 16-year-old opted for a boho look consisting of a sleeveless dress with front buttons and a floral print, black cowboy-style ankle boots, a beige tote bag and prescription glasses with transparent frames.

After having breakfast and doing some shopping together, the star of ‘Marry Me’ and the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck They headed to a luxury Toyota SUV model to get away from the photographers. As indicated by the aforementioned medium, JLo sat on the co-pilot’s side, since the young woman was in charge of getting behind the wheel to be able to test her driving skills. Of course, under the supervision of López.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their family with five children

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their marriage, they have reiterated on more than one occasion that their commitment is not only between them, but also with the big family that they have formed with the two children of the singer, Emma and Max, fruits of her marriage to Marc Anthony; and the three children of the actor, Violet, Seraphina and Samuelproduct of his relationship with Jennifer Garner. For this reason, both have wanted to establish a good relationship with their stepchildren. In fact, the ‘Batman’ actor stated that he felt much more confident about having made the decision to marry JLo after learning that she gets along with her three children.