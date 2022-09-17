Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage agreement to avoid infidelity

The “intimate” marriage agreement between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would have a specific clause to avoid infidelities. This is the marriage agreement of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck so that the ‘flame of love’ does not end | Font: diffusion



For the marriage to enter Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can come to fruition, the singer has taken it upon herself to create an intimate prenuptial agreement. In this pact, the Diva from the Bronx has thought about everything that can happen in her relationship, so she has placed intimate clauses to prevent monotony and infidelity from taking over the marriage. Here we tell you the details.

The intimate prenuptial agreement between Ben Affleck and JLo

According to the international press, one of the requests for Jennifer Lopezwhich she would have placed on the dialogue table prior to marrying Ben Affleck, expressed an interest of a sexual and intimate nature.

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez would have required her now husband to have a minimum of “four sexual relations a week”to keep the flame of love burning between the two and also to avoid crises within the intimate life of the newlyweds.





Ben Affleck and Jennifer López and the millionaire fine if any of them is unfaithful

On the other hand, according to the media, this intimate agreement would also have a clause specifying a point about some act of infidelity on the part of both.

As he points out, in case Jennifer Lopez either Ben Affleck commit any infidelity, the person responsible for said act must pay a fine of 5 million dollars.

“The prenuptial agreement is to protect the assets of both of them and says that if they separate they will keep their own money, except if Ben is unfaithful. What she wants is for Ben to give her some guarantee that he will never cheat on her. By doing it this way, she can save face by taking matters into her own hands and laying down the law of her.”A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail.

In this way, Jennifer Lopez has sought to avoid any kind of problem with Ben Affleckeither in privacy, as well as in the exclusivity of their marital relationship.