It is hard to believe that this is the number 1 mobile in India, with how little it has been sold in Europe

Carl Pei’s new Nothing Phone (1) has delivered more than 100,000 units in India, thus becoming the firm that sells the most (always within its price range) in the giant Asian country.

In an expanding market like India, it would even seem simple to achieve record sales figuresbut nothing is further from reality because tastes in Asia are very different to those of the rest of the international markets, and also because in India the only ones who can boast of a triumph without hesitation are local manufacturers and their ultra-cheap smartphoneswhich certainly sell like hot cakes.

Be that as it may, as the colleagues at GSMArena told us, it seems that the hype media and wild marketing that Carl Pei and his crew have always handled like a charm have been able to obtain significant revenues in India, as we can confirm that Nothing and its Phone (1), in the first 20 days of availability, they have sold more than anyone within your price range.

The data is also very reliable as it comes directly from the reports of the manu sharmaVice President and General Manager of Nothing in India, revealing sales figures of more than 100,000 units of the Nothing Phone (1) in its first 20 days in the shops of Flipkartstrategic partner in the Indian market for penetration and influence.

It’s obviously not the best-selling smartphone there in absolute terms, but yes it is in its price range around 30,000 Indian rupeeswhich in exchange would be about 375 euros.

But the good news for Nothing does not stop here, and it is that if they sold “only” 100,000 units, it was probably because they were not able to manufacture moreand it is that more than 10 million registered users on Flipkart had set up tracking for this Nothing Phone (1) and they will still be waiting for the notification to acquire theirs.

In any case, this great performance is going to be tarnished, for sure, by the after-sales support of a Nothing unable to meet deadlines that she herself had announced for the updates, now confirming that Android 13 will not finally arrive throughout 2022 and its stable versions will be ready for early 2023.

Yes, they will be launched during 2022 Nothing OS betas with Android 13 basestill without specific dates, and above all will update Nothing OS to version 1.1.4 in the coming weeks (the fourth major update of the terminal), with new security patches and usual basic optimizations in addition to more specific improvements to camera and power management.

They say from Nothing that their goal is not to be the first to get anywhere but to do few things and do them very well, something that is attested to by their first products that have come to the market quite alone, with differential design and fast and highly polished software that together manage to round off a very interesting terminal.

You know, if you want a Nothing Phone (1) think about taking good care of it, and if you already have it you can arm yourself with patience because Android 13 is going to take a while… Here we leave you a link in case you are interested in buying it!

