In photos: Penélope Cruz, Hugh Jackman and Julianne Moore, between smiles, greetings and hugs, at the Venice Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival It is during these days the framework, where the stars meet for the presentation of the most anticipated productions. From local names such as Griselda Siciliani, Ricardo Darín or Peter Lanzani to great Hollywood figures, the great Italian meeting is an unmissable event for the industry.
Along with the premiere of films such as the acclaimed Argentina, 1985 Y Do not worry honeydirected by Olivia Wilde -which made headlines for the bad relationship that the director and actress Florence Pugh had on the set-, titles like the eternal daughterby Joanna Hogg; dead for a dollarby Walter Hill, and in the marginsby Juan Diego Botto.
While the names of the possible winners of this edition of the festival are being speculated on, the artists celebrate the work they have done and wear their best clothes on the red carpet. Following the passing of figures such as Cate Blanchett, Harry Styles and Thimothée Chalamet, new celebrities pose in Venice for the flashes with their best looks.