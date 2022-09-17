IMSS, with more than two million actions in 13 National Services Conference

During 13 National Conferences for the Continuity of Ordinary Servicesthe Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has carried out over two million shares to reduce the deferral in specialties of outpatient and surgery. In addition to carrying out various health promotion strategies.

From March to dateduring the weekends, in the 35 Organs of Decentralized Administrative Operation (OOAD) and the 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) have been made 298 thousand 676 specialty consultations Y 896 thousand 109 of family medicine. Also, they have been developed 64 thousand 960 diagnosis and treatment assistants, 739 thousand 121 detections and 287 transplants.

With these actions, the Institute advances in the goals for 2022 and with cut to september 3 It has been realized 58.5 million family medicine consultations, 12.5 million specialty and three million dental type. Similarly, they have carried out 11.5 million emergencies1.4 million hospital discharges and 876 thousand 271 surgeries.

Also, in preventive matter, It was indicated that they have been carried out 18.9 million PrevenIMSS check-ups, 5.4 million diabetes detections and 14.5 million hypertension. On par with 1.9 million cervical cancer, 3.6 million breast cancer screening and 817 thousand 527 mammograms.

Attention in the 13th National Day of Continuity of Health Services

According to the 13th National Day of Continuity of Health Services, made of September 9 to 11Social Security reported that it made three thousand 041 surgeries, 68,534 family medicine consultations and 24 thousand 819 of specialty. Also making 51 thousand 618 disease detections and 26 transplants (12 from kidney, nine from cornea, two from liver and three from hematopoietic cells), giving a total of 148 thousand 38 different actions in favor of entitlement.

Specialties with the highest demand

The surgical specialties with the highest demand during the day were: General SurgeryOncologic surgery, neurosurgery, Traumatology and orthopedics; Y ophthalmology. Among the most requested outpatient specialties were anesthesiology, surgery, gynecology, internal Medicine, pediatrics, Traumatology and orthopedics; Y urology.

Attention in the OOAD of Chiapas, Jalisco and Sinaloa

In the OOAD Chiapas were granted 600 queries of specialties in dermatologyendocrinology, physical medicine and rehabilitationOtorhinolaryngology, Traumatology and orthopedicsinternal Medicine, psychology, nephrology and ophthalmology. In addition to 922 family medicine consultations, cancer detections, arterial hypertension, diabetes and PreventIMSS check.

In Jalisco, were made 321 surgical procedures during the 13th National Conference, being ophthalmology, traumatology, General Surgery and otorhinolaryngology surgical specialties more favoured. In the Ophthalmological Center of Excellence, 209 cataract surgeries; in 70 family medicine units provided two thousand 955 prevention actions, diagnosis and external consultation.

Also, in the OOAD Sinaloa was offered COVID-19 vaccination support at points defined by the Roadrunner Brigade and the application of two thousand 813 doses in different age groups. In family medicine, activities of Family planning, with the performance of 20 vasectomy procedures.

Services performed in the UMAE of CDMX and Yucatan

In the UMAE Hospital of Specialties of the National Medical Center La Raza They were made 54 surgeries in specialties such as general surgery, reconstructive, neurosurgery, coloproctology, urology, maxillofacial Surgery; cardiothoracic Surgery, angiology and liver transplant surgery. In external consultation were provided 182 specialty consultations.

While in the UMAE Hospital of Specialties of Merida, Yucatan, for the first time a pancreas was procured to benefit a patient of the Navy and Navy of Mexico. were made two kidney transplants, surgical procedures such as knee surgery, general surgery and in otorhinolaryngology. In addition to 123 scans Y three hemodynamic procedureswhich included two diagnostic catheterizations and one permanent pacemaker placement.