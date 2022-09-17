if these walls could talk







They are fun, unexpected and brilliant. They play with themselves and with the viewer by sowing traces, signs, references from the past, small clues of worlds hidden from view but fundamental to clarify the “yellow“. And with wit they invite us to follow them, episode after episode, season after season, inside their luxury condominium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, on the hunt for possible killers. Who hide near us, “so close to me”, as he would sing Sting, guest star of two episodes, so much so that they also become our dearest friends. O lovers. After all, who doesn’t hide dark sides?

THE DARK SIDE

The irresistible attraction of the human soul to the shadows can become extremely hilarious and crackling if placed in the hands of a great actor-author like Steve Martin able to invent, with his friend John Hoffman (“Grace and Frankie”), a comedy gem like “Only Murders in the building“- the second season has just ended on Disney +, the third is in the works – elegant and sophisticated show that makes fun of thecollective attraction for mystery and crime celebrating a hymn tofriendship, especially the one that seems most unlikely. Like the one that binds the three protagonists, a truly unimaginable trio of friends who share the same building, theArconiaand the same passion for true crime: an actor on the road to sunset, Charles (the same Martin), a brilliant but always out of line theater director, Oliver, (Martin Short) and Mabel, a young artist with a dark past (Selena Gomez) who inherits the apartment from her rich aunt. If in the first season the trio had set out on the hunt for the killer of the young Tim Kono, unpleasant tenant of the Arconia, overturning the conclusions reached by the police – complete with a cameo by Sting and a Tina Fey -, the second season opens by overturning the front, putting our “heroes by chance” on the list of suspects of a new murder, the administrator of the Bunny building (Jayne Houdesyshell). Released for lack of evidence, the three are determined to prove theirs innocence in the eyes of the condominium, and also of all those fans who now follow them on the podcast “Only Murders in the building”. A “building”, the Arconia, which is now elevated to a real one character, populated with secret passages, corridors and tunnels that end up in the different apartments, prompting the three to browse the lives of others. All possible killers.

GAMES

The two seasons, mostly shot indoors, between crackling encounters in the elevators that go up and down (the one between Sting, Short and the little dog is magnificent), in the hall populated by aggressive condominiums or in the elegant internal garden, with small excursions outside (such as the hunt for Mabel’s “bad guy” in the sparkling funfair of Coney Island which recalls Woody Allen in “The Wheel of Wonders), mixes with intelligence brilliant humor and twistsentertainment and introspection, in a frame metanarrative full of cinematic references, also ready to play with Hollywood and its diktats. Here is Charles who is called to interpret the sequel to the series that launched him, Brazzos, but this time he will have to do it as an old man, moreover later in a stroke and in a wheelchair; Oliver resumes fantasizing big, imagining theatrical shows through his son’s work. And Mabel, always haunted by her past, ends up wondering about her memory holes. Avoiding the photocopy effect, the second season delves into the past not only of the three protagonists, but also of the characters surrounding the trio, identifying skeletons in the closet that no one ever thinks they have. Backed by other luxury cameos, from comedy Amy Schumer in the shoes of herself and the new occupant of Sting’s apartment, to the wonderful Shilery Mclaine in the role of the visually impaired and chatty mother of the victim, up to Cara DelevigneLondon artist attracted by the works of Mabel and Tina Fey, a cynical competitor in the crime-podcast, “Only Murders in the Building” perfectly thought out mechanism, light, funny and nostalgic, sweetly self-deprecating, out of time but also in step with the times, able to bend the line between comedy, investigation and drama while having fun deconstructing the thriller to reconstruct it in its own way. To speak, after all, of all of us.

