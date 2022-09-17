How to prevent your electric scooter from being stolen: 5 infallible tips

Taking extreme precautions is the best security measure against thieves.

Unfortunately, electric scooters are a priority target for thieves in large cities. As they are easy to transport objects, a simple oversight is enough for them to disappear from sight. In fact, Every day an average of 100 electric scooters are stolen in Madrid alone. This is probably one of the most obvious disadvantages, the lack of effective protection against theft. These five tips are intended to make it much more difficult for thieves, applying them will go a long way to avoid running into that problem.

5 tips to prevent your electric scooter from being stolen

insure your vehicle

The first step is to secure your scooter. Spanish legislation does not require this type of vehicle to have insurance, but it is highly recommended. First of all, because they respond to you in the event of some type of accident that you cause. Plus, theft coverage is included, all for a very reasonable price. You can insure any type of VMP, not just the classic type A scooter.

There are insurers that They offer a comprehensive product for just over 3 euros per month. You must bear in mind that for the theft insurance to be effective, you must acquire one of the proposed locks and that they are approved by the insurer. Once you buy it, you will attach a photograph of the purchase invoice and the lock so that the theft insurance can be automatically applied. Keep one thing in mind, in the event of theft you always have to file a complaint and immediately contact the insurer so that they can tell you what steps to follow.

Invest in a good lock

With electric scooters and padlocks it happens as with mobile phones and their covers. Would you invest in a high-end phone and then put a two-euro case on it? Do the same with the scooter, here always more is better. You have interesting proposals that are quite solvent from €20. Remember that your insurer will offer you a good catalog of approved padlocks and that make things very difficult for thieves. You have from combination model, to horseshoe type or chains. Whatever it is, keep in mind that you will be protecting an asset that can cost several hundred euros.

Don’t let it out of your sight

If you must enter a closed establishment or place, ask if there is no problem in your scooter going with you. It is where it will be safest, by your side. If this is not possible, apply your lock and carry out periodic surveillance. Keep in mind that, depending on the municipal legislation, they can fine us if we tie our electric scooter in a bank or at a traffic light. Nor should it impede pedestrian traffic on the sidewalk.

Apply the scooter lock

It is a function that all scooters usually have that is controlled by a mobile application. From it you can make the scooter stay locked, that is, that it cannot be turned on or started. This won’t stop someone from picking it up and taking it away, but it is one more barrier and a good measure to prevent it from being stolen.

keep a low profile

We all like to show off our electric scooter on social networks, but keep in mind that there are many people waiting for them to hurt you. One way to cover our backs is to avoid bragging about our vehicle on this type of network, since we will be attracting a lot of attention in addition to give clues about our mobility habits and schedules. It may not serve to prevent your scooter from being stolen, but it is a way to go more unnoticed.

These tips provide a good barrier to prevent the theft of your electric scooter. Remember that both insurance and investment in a good security lock are perhaps the most useful to prevent you from seeing without it.

