how to achieve patient well-being

Twitter thread by Carlos Velayos, a doctor specialized in Intensive Care Medicine.

“The system focuses on measurable results and costs. This often means that professionals feel squeezed by the demand for results, unable to dedicate the necessary time to patients and their families.” With this phrase, the intensive care doctor Carlos Velayos denounces the lack of humanization that is experienced every day in health centers.

Many patients who come to consultation do not feel accompanied when they face hard clinical diagnoses either complicated medical tests. Many of them end up experiencing traumatic situations in which they feel “mistreated” by some health professionals.

The doctor believes that “the system does not encourage people to feel accompanied, listened to and understood. Because if the privacy, dignity and well-being of our patients what is missing is the base, even if great diagnoses and treatments are made”. He believes that it is time to put in the people center: “Patients. Families. Professionals” and that “the system is not an obstacle”.

Carlos Velayos (@cvelayos) September 11, 2022

Reflect to humanize healthcare

In his opinion expressed in this extensive thread (in which he includes the experience of a 68-year-old patient without his glasses who waits for a test dressed only in a skimpy nightgown), Carlos Velayos assures that there are “professionals very valuable in a system where people are blurred”. “The little details tarnish the great stories“, he states resoundingly.

The intensivist advocates “reflecting” to humanize healthcarea task that “seems pending and urgent”, points out another health professional, in which you should never forget that “the patient in front of you is a person who is also sick”.

With a small voice, he asks: Shouldn’t I have already gone to the operating room? I’m pending a bone marrow tap and…

“Now we tell you! Today the report is late!!” Interrupts the most edge.

And they leave him on the couch with a serum and more lying down.

Carlos Velayos (@cvelayos) September 11, 2022

Humanize: a subject in the Medicine degree

In a previous reflection, the physician advocated including in the medical schools a subject in which future doctors are taught to “humanize” the profession. “It is a subject that must be taught,” he said, adding that “it is an option that must be lived, an example that must be set and the foundations laid in the formative period.”

An opinion that many colleagues and professors share and that they have also wanted to emphasize that “that same humanization is necessary then when practicing medicine”.