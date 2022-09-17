How NBC’s The Voice works

The Voice It has arrived, its most recent edition will start airing after a whole year of rest and what a long wait it has been. On September 19, the red chairs will once again tour for the best artists in the USA, but this time superstar Camila Cabello joins the panel of coacheswho will make her debut as a judge.

With the premiere of season 22 just around the corner, everything is ready for one of the most successful competitions on television to return. The winner of the EGOT, John Legend, returns for its seventh consecutive season; the undefeated winner, gwen Stefanifor her sixth and her husband, the country singer Blake Sheltonremains in his traditional seat from the first episode of the entire program, next to the presenter Carson Dally.

On Friday the team The Voice has published the first “filtration”, which is an appetizer with one of the first auditions of the season. The lucky one has been Morgan Mylesa 35-year-old country/soul artist who has spent half her life in Nashville, Tennessee, who has sung Hallelujah of leonard cohen, and why Camila dared to block Gwen.

But exactly… what does it mean? How many participants does each team have? What follows after the auditions? Or what role do the famous mentors that the coaches brought to the battles play? At MUNDIARIO we give you a guide on how the entire format of this reality competition works, which, as you probably know, has changed a bit.

How do Blind Auditions work?

This is the most iconic stage of the entire competition. The famous trainers are sitting in their big swivel chairs, with their backs to the stage and face to face with the audience. These experts will listen to each presentation of any artist who steps on the stage, and only by listening to her voice will you be able to be impressed, decide if you like her or how much you can do with it.

Yes to a coach If he likes what he hears, he will press the big red button indicating that he wants the artist for his team and will turn his seat, to face the participant. If more than one judge turns it will be up to the participant to choose who he wants to go with, if only one coach ends up turning the singer is added directly to that team. If no one turns the artist is eliminated.

lockdowns are back. Each coach has three other buttons on his chair, they put the name of his teammates and their function is that, by pressing them instead of the big red one, the coach’s chair rotates and at the same time disables the judge he chose, preventing him from receiving the artist in his team. That coach harmed will only discover that he has been blocked (blocked) if you tour by the artist who is auditioning at the time.

It’s about a very strategic move who has left several browns and victories. if only two coaches rotate, but one is locked, by default the artist will go with whoever has locked. Only one ban is allowed per audition, plus each coach only has one in all auditions, but it can be recovered if the celebrity you chose to rule out as a competition doesn’t turn in the performance, rendering it void.

What happens when the teams are full?

At the end of the audition round, each team will be made up of an even number of artists. Most of the seasons are usually 12, but specialized media such as Heavy have pointed to the possibility that that number will be raised to 14 per teamthat is, a total of 56 artists throughout the competition, including duets or trios if any.

The judges will get down to business with their team. To help them are other celebrities who will act as advisers for the trials and who will be able to advise the participants and the judges themselves. The lucky ones this season are charlie puth for him team Camila, Jasmine Sullivan for him team Legend, Sean Paul for Gwen’s team and Jimmie Allen for Blake’s team.

From now on the artists of each team will be paired. They will face each other in a duet, face to face on stage singing the same piece together. Each one competes to obtain the approval of their coach, who decides the winner of each battle, therefore, who goes to the next round and who is eliminated.

A robbery and a rescue in Battles

But that’s not all, each judge has two maneuvers in case he believes that someone does not deserve to go home: theft (stealth) and the rescue (Save). The loser of a battle will be available for a few seconds so that another coach can ‘steal it’ and add it to your team, or for your own coach to decide ‘save him’ elimination and keep it under your guardianship.

They are activated by pressing the same red button as the auditions, but they are not eternal. Each judge has a steal and a rescue for this stage of the competition. The artists who have won their battle, who have been rescued by their coach or stolen by another, advance to the next round of the competition. The teams will then be seven winners, one save and one steal.

Knockouts between trios

The next stage is the traditional knockoutsbut they come with a unexpected twist advanced by John Legend himself. In previous seasons, as in the battles, two participants from each team face each other for a place in it. But the odd number of each group (9) for this stage, has meant that pairs are not made, but trios.

One artist will be grouped with two others from the same team. On this occasion, each one will be able to choose the song they want to face the others, which they will perform while their competitors sit and watch. At the end of all the presentations of each trio, the coaches must decide who will be the winner and who will be part of their team, facing the live galas.

In this phase, the participants who are not chosen can be stolen by another coach, but only that. There is also only one theft by coach, so the pressure will be at the limit. In the end, each team advances with four members for the live programs.

What are the live galas about?

Once the shows live start, the teams will be reduced gradually. The artists will face each other weekly, in presentations with a live audience and broadcast live. The numbers add up to make it a Top 16however, since the usual for this stage of the competition is that it is a Top 24-20, It is not ruled out that at some point there will be a playoff that has not yet been announced.

Already for this phase the coaches they will have less power. They will be able to do little, beyond perhaps ensuring a place for one of their participants on the night of the Playoffswhich is when the Top 12-13 was determined, but in the absence of confirmation of the return of this start of the live galas, nothing is certain.

Week after week the participants will compete for the votes of the public. According to a press release from the NBC network, the artists with the fewest votes “will be eligible” for the Instant Vote, so each one will have the opportunity to sing a new song as a last resort to receive support and stay in competition. More details of this stage will be revealed as we go into the season. @worldwide