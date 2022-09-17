How long do you need to run to improve your sexual performance?

Here we will tell you how long you need to run to improve your sexual performance with your partner. One of the many benefits of exercising is that when it comes to bed, the body has better effects when it comes to having sex with your partner.

According to some studies, the average ejaculation time is 5 minutes, but each person is different and some athletes prefer to take their time, while others prefer quick sex.

Runners also generate other neurotransmissions, such as serotonin, which is responsible for maintaining the balance of our mood; dopamine that produces sensations of pleasure and relationship, as well as oxytocin that directly affects social and sentimental behaviors, sexual patterns and parental behavior.

How far should I run to have better sex?

A British study conducted a study where they gathered a total of 1,576 people, half men and half women. This with the aim of asking them about their sexual life, specifically focused on runners to know how running affected their sexual life and to know how many hours they have to exercise to perform better in bed. Those who trained more than 7 hours a week, had better erections and more desire to have intercourse.

78% of runners enjoy sex after run83% considered that running also helps improve your sexual life, 93% affirmed that going for a jog increases your confidence in bed, while 60 percent assured that before a race and having sex had no consequences with their performance and 68% felt more like having sex after running.

So, the more hours of exercise you have, the better results you will have in bed, since the explosion of endorphins that your body releases throughout the week makes you want to go to bed with your partner more and they will thank you for it. . Now if both of you have a consistent training routine, intercourse will be much better and last longer.

AC