Henry Martín will seek to continue as executioner of Chivas

The odds that Henry Martin extend his scoring streak against Chivas there are many, because if someone knows what it is to write down the Guadalajara it is precisely him. In total, the Yucatecan has scored four goals against the rojiblancos, so tonight he hopes to continue being the executioner of the rojiblancos.

The first time that Martín nailed a goal to the Sacred Flock, occurred on date 12 of the Opening 2019. that night in the Aztec stadiumthe Eagles had no mercy on the people of Guadalajara who they thrashed 4-1, with Henry scoring the fourth goal with a spectacular scissors kick.

In the Guardians 2020the azulcrema forward scored against the rojiblancos again, although this time, his goal had a bitter taste, as this occurred in the second leg of the Quarterfinals, in which the Eagles had already arrived with a two-goal disadvantage, so that did not reach them and they were eliminated.

However, the revenge was not long in coming, because for the next tournament, Guard1anes 2021, ‘La Bomba’ exploded again in the Chivas goal. On this occasion, the duel was held at the Akron Stadium, and America He took the victory by a score of 0-3. Henry stood out with a double, so many that he celebrated imitating Cuauhtemoc Blancoone of the greatest legends of this club.

Tonight, Henry Martín will have to take advantage of his good moment to vaccinate Chivas again and continue spending his collection of goals in Clásicos, as well as in his personal account this season, where he is about to reach at least 10 goals. , a figure that he has never been able to access and that, since 2016, no top scorer in America has achieved.

TOURNAMENT SCORE NUMBER OF GOALS

AP 19 America 4-1 Chivas 1

GD20 America 1- 2 Chivas 1

GD21 chivas 0-3 America 2

