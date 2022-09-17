He was the most hated in Chivas, he was the 10 of the Tri and America, now he sells shrimp

Chivas / America

September 17, 2022 09:09 a.m.

Inside of Selection mexican great players have passed who have worn the 10 of the tricolor team. However, being the 10 of the Tri is not a sufficient reason not to be a hated figure for the Mexicans themselves, especially when talking about a Chivas vs. America, the eternal rivalry of Mexican soccer.

While hated is more of a saying (or should) than a fan attitude, one doesn’t need to be an expert in the sport to understand the importance of a national Clásico. It is rather a theme already rooted in our culture that anyone who does not like football identifies who is the hated rival and the most loved.

That is why today we talk about Cuauhtemoc White, one of the most talented players that Mexico has given and who has worn the 10 of the Tri. Blanco was a legend of Americanism, and therefore, one of the least loved players by the red and white fans. Fights, controversial statements and memorable celebrations are events that have happened around Blanco and El Clásico.

What happened to Cuauhtemoc Blanco?

After hanging up his boots, the former soccer player insisted on making a career in politics that has so far given him the position of governor of the state of Morelos. He also has businesses apart from politics, such as a seafood restaurant called La Palapa del 10 located in the Roma neighborhood in CDMX.