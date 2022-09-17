He earned 11 million dollars thanks to Tri and America, he made fun of Chivas, now he resells cars

Chivas vs America / Used Cars / Mexican National Team

September 17, 2022 12:03 p.m.

Today the Classic of Classics is played: Chivas vs America. A game full of emotions and deep cultural roots in Mexican lands. Considered the two most important teams in the country, both the azulcremas and the rojiblancos have been important teams for the Selection mexican.

Ramón Morales, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Javier Hernández, Edson Álvarez, among many others, are the names of players produced in the academy both in Coapa and Verde Valle and who have played an important role in El Tri. However, not all players who break it with the tricolor have a desired destiny.

In this case we talk about Paul Aguilar, icon of Americanism and who became one of the least loved players in the gossip. After having an important role with the Eagles and in the national team, Aguilar was relegated from the Americanist team, earning 25 million pesos with them, that is, a total of $11 million in his step with selection and club.

What happened to Paul Aguilar?

According to Diario Récord, now the former soccer player is dedicated to buying and selling used cars in Ciudad Juárez. Aguilar arrived at the border of the country due to the familiarity and passing of him when he was a soccer player for the extinct Indios de Ciudad Juárez. Now his work is on the fields and more in questions of tires and engines.