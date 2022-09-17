He believes he can get tired or fall back into old vices

JLo would be doing what he can to make this marriage work and to keep Ben happy and busy. He would even set up an arcade, so that he could happily spend as much time as possible at home with his friends and keep an eye on him.

Only eight weeks have passed since the most dreamed wedding of recent times. After flash wedding in Las Vegasthe party in Georgia is a long one honeymoon in Europe, the couple has returned to normal. In the life of a couple, however, thoughts and concerns for JLo would have already resurfaced, that she would be ready to do anything to stem the risk of yet another separation.

(The cover of Heat that heralds the crisis)

Ben Affleck looked grim and bored

According to some testimonials from fans, the actor would have looked particularly gloomy during his return to reality in Los Angeles, once he was married. Jennifer herself would have noticed a sudden change of mood in her husband and she would be seriously starting to worry that it could be the beginning of a crisis. “Now that all the excitement of marriage and honeymoon is gone, Jen panics because she fears that Ben may be bored of married life very quicklyAn insider close to the pair reported to Heat World magazine. The couple was recently spotted at the Malibu Chilli Cook-off Festival along with J Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. Fans have not missed Affleck’s dark mood: “Why does he look so damn unhappy? “, tweeted one of them. “He hardly ever looks at her in most of the photos, it’s not a good sign.”

Jennifer Lopez willing to do anything to stem the crisis

The pop star would be trying whatever it takes to stem the risk of Ben getting tired of her: “He’s feeling tremendous pressure to make this marriage work and he’s doing it all everything possible to keep Ben happy and busy. She even tried to get him to join his ‘punishing’ workouts and go to multiple events together so that we could keep an eye on him. According to the insider, the pop star is even organizing a game room for Ben, so that he can happily spend as much time as possible at home with his friends. The fear would be that the husband may return to his old bad habits, given her past when it comes to parties and gambling.