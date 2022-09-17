Gigi Hadid courted by Leonardo DiCaprio: who is she?

Is Gigi Hadid, a model paid and loved by many illustrious brands, is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new flame? The gossip.



Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous models in the world, with a assets of $ 29 million and many active collaborations. It seems that the charming mannequin has entered the crosshairs of Leonardo Dicapriocrazy for her.

Gigi Hadid courted by Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio has provided new evidence to the 25-year rule, namely his habit of leaving his girlfriend at the age of twenty-five, quickly ending his love affair with the beautiful Camilla Morrone. Back single, it seems that Leonardo is was dazzled by the beauty of Gigi Hadidone of the most famous models in the world.

There have been rumors of a flirtation between the two for several weeks, but to date there are two totally discordant versions. According to the portal Us Weekly, in fact, Gigi has no intention of matching the feelings of the actor, despite having returned single after the farewell to Zayn Malik. According to People, however, the love story would have already begun some time ago. But who is the model with a fortune of 29 million dollars?

Gigi Hadid, here are all the curiosities

Jelena Noura Hadid, nicknamed Gigi, was born in Los Angeles in 1995, daughter of Palestinian real estate operator Mohamed Hadid and model Yolanda Foster. After graduating, she Gigi moved to New York with the intention of pursuing a career as a model. In 2012 she was chosen to be the new face of Guess, and since then her career has been on the rise, corroborated by the cover of the 2014 Sport Illustrate Swimsuit Issue.

In 2016, Gigi Hadid is among the highest paid models in the world with an annual income of $ 9 million, which to date amounts to a assets of 29 million . From 2015 to 2021, Gigi made a steady couple with the singer Zayn Malik with whom she, between ups and downs, she had a daughter named Khai. Curiosity: Gigi is the sister of another very famous model, Bella Hadid.