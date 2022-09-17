From behind Sommer Ray shows off everything curvy in front of the mirror

The famous American influencer, Sommer Ray, once again demonstrated why she is one of the Internet users’ favorites after uploading her most recent publication to social networks, where she dared to model from behind to show off everything in a chikini while the mirror reflected the curvy in the middle of the jungle.

To the surprise of her fans, the renowned young woman announced through her Instagram stories that she was enjoying the paradisiacal Mexican beaches in the Caribbean because of her 26th birthdaywhich was held on September 15, the same day that the Cry of Independence is celebrated in Mexico.

Despite the fact that it was her birthday, the beautiful model had no problem pampering her loyal followers with a couple of photographs that left more than one with their mouths open, as she was encouraged to show her most flirtatious side in front of the lens of the camera while enjoying the last days of summer in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

It was through his personal account on the social network of Instagram where Sommer Ray shared the two postcards that did not go unnoticed by users, who did not hesitate to fill her with thousands of messages of congratulations and affection, as well as one or another unseemly proposal by several gentlemen who invited her out to celebrate her birthday .

As can be seen in the images, the successful 26-year-old businesswoman did not resist letting her perfect tan show and wore a small swimsuit while posed on his back, showing off everything in front of the mirror, which reflected everything curvy that fascinated her fans.

There is no doubt that the popular internet celebrity is an expert when it comes to capturing the attention of all her fans and she has made it clear with each of the updates she has posted through her digital platforms over the years. , with which he has managed to captivate more than 26.2 million fans.

