Free concert for those who vote: Harry Styles and the initiative to curb the Republican advance

Is called “Harryween”The prize competition promoted by Harry Styles to get his fans to register at mid-term elections. The singer, in collaboration with HeadCount, a non-profit organization which promotes turnout in electionswill invite two lucky participants to his 2022 Halloween concert.

The prize competition to encourage voting

The British singer-songwriter and actor, who recently inflamed the Lido audience for the world premiere of the film “Don’t Worry Darling”By Olivia Wilde, while carrying out concerts and red carpets she also turns her attention to more committed and “urgent” issues – American democracy, for example – inviting two voter registration participants to its annual show on October 31 at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles. The pop star contest is part of the initiative “Good to Vote“(Launched by the non-party organization). The so-called “Harries”, his thousands of fans, can already participate in the lottery: just make the election registration through HeadCount it will be carried out and then they just have to cross their fingers. Up for grabs is not just a ticket to the show, but there will be two entrances, plus airfare and hotel, as well as a merchandising package and a poster signed by Styles himself.

The 28-year-old superstar, who in recent years – and especially in recent months – has made it spokesperson for important social battlesincluding that for i rights of the LGBTQ + community, thus joins a list of previous HeadCount partners, including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish, but also Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld and Samuel L. Jackson. Although none of these illustrious characters seem to love Halloween as much as Harry Styles. The artist seems to love i disguises: Previously wore colleagues Elton John and Miley Cyrus on two occasions at the MTV Awards and has extravagant editions of Harryween behind him; for example in 2021 she impersonated Dorothy of the “Wizard of Oz”, signing an incredible sold out at Madison Square Garden. This year, however, it appears to be Styles’ first time using the party for engage politically.

The mid-term elections

Andy Bernsteinco-founder and executive director of HeadCount, told the US edition of Billboard that “In 2020, the 78% of people registered by HeadCount went to vote, so we know that these collaborations between artists are effective ”. “Having the support of people like Harry Styles has a huge impact. This is particularly important for mid-term elections – Bernstein added – which often receive less media attention than presidential elections. It helps us reach more potential voters and ensure that the people make their voices heard“, He concluded.

These elections represent a fundamental step in American politics and never like this year there is not only the majority in Congress at stake, but the game is played above all on the table of fundamental rights and freedoms, which are questioned by the republican and conservative wing. Strong also and above all of the victory obtained with the abolition of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, which guaranteed the federal right to abortion, and which unleashed a wave of bans and restrictions that endanger millions of people. But the repercussions toconservative advanced they are hitting or threatening to affect the lives of social minorities in general, from blacks to transgender people.