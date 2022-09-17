Flirt in progress between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, the father of the supermodel talks

The Daily Mail, which had released the photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid together, reached the father of the supermodel Mohamed Hadid who confessed to not knowing anything about the alleged dating: “I don’t know, but I like him”.

The gossip he would see has been circulating for days Leonardo Di Caprio very close to Gigi Hadid. Filed the story with Camila Morronethe Hollywood star would have aimed the supermodel at which “he would be making a ruthless court”. Then the Daily Mail shared the images that could frame them: the photos taken show them very close to a party as they chat. They would have been approached by the same places they frequent, so the British tabloid sought answers by interviewing her dad, the real estate tycoon. Mohamed Hadid who, however, revealed that he knew nothing: “I like him” he added.

The words of Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid to the Daily Mail spoke of the gossip that sees his daughter Gigi the protagonist of a secret love story with Leonardo DiCaprio. The real estate mogul confessed to esteem the Hollywood star he met several years ago: “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man, I liked him “ her words. But he would know nothing of the relationship or presumed such:

They are friends, they have known each other for a long time. I haven’t talked to my daughter, I don’t think they’re dating, I think they’re just good friends. But I really don’t know.

When asked how he would react if the rumor were real, he added: “I don’t comment on my daughter’s relationships, I have no say in the people she dates“.

Titanic returns to theaters: the release date of James Cameron’s masterpiece with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi and Mohamed Hadid

The shipwrecked stories with Camila Morrone and Zayn Malik

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid would have by now archived past stories. The Hollywood star closed with Camila Morrone with whom he had been engaged for almost 5 years: at the end of August the news leaked that also highlighted the strange chance that the actor returns single every time the woman by his side reaches the age of 25. Curiosity that would not find confirmation if he had decided to attend the supermodel, now 27 years old. She who is already a mother of Khaiborn from the previous and tormented love affair with Zayn Malik definitively finished in 2021.