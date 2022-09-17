Fernando Ortiz responded to Chicote “Unreal to say that Chivas is bigger”

Facing the National Classic, “Chicote” Calderón pointed out that Chivas is bigger for playing with Mexican cigars. These arguments were disrupted by the Argentine helmsman.

For the technician America, Ferdinand Ortizthe arguments it gives Christian Calderon to point to Chivas as the biggest team in Mexico they are “unreal”, because he considered that the azulcrema team has the advantage in all areas.

“The plot is something that everyone knows. Trophies, cups, we can go everywhere where they indicate that we are the greatest and I don’t know what arguments they are based on or have, but in statistics and numbers it is another reality and I don’t know what was argued with that. What they say is unreal to my knowledge and I think to everyone’s knowledge, “he asserted.

In the same tenor, he mentioned that they do not make the Flock less, but he did make it clear that greatness is on the blue-cream side.

“We do not underestimate anyone and any rival. That phrase is repeated, but never on our part. I was fortunate to be in this type of classic and games. Now I am in a different role and life is the same way. Now I’m out of line. It is significant to be managing the biggest club in Mexico and meritorious to be present in this game”, he commented.

Fernando Ortiz responded to Chicote “It is unreal to say that Chivas is bigger.” ESPN

In the same tenor, the Argentine strategist explained that “the players live with that type of” pressure “the rest of what they think, say or do Chivas It belongs to them and we must go out as we do at home or visit and the rest is secondary”.

In the same tenor was expressed the Chilean midfielder Diego Valdéswho pointed out that America It has the label of the biggest team and they made this clear by beating Cougars Y Blue Cross in the present Opening 2022.

“It is clear to me who is the greatest and I am in the greatest. When I arrived, that was clear and for me and my teammates knowing the importance of the club. Every day and being here we know that the greatest is America for the people he has, what he has and has earned. That is clear,” she said.

“The classics are played in different ways. I’m not speaking for ourselves, but the classics played were played well and we won well. I will not get a number of results, because it can never happen, but we will come out the same way in previous games and it will be with mystique, ”he concluded.