‘Europe is full of racists’

Vinicius Junior became a trend in social networks after receiving racist comments from the president of the Spanish Association of Soccer AgentsPedro Bravo, who mentioned that if he wanted to dance he should do it in his country and stop ‘playing the monkey’.

Faced with this situation, the Brazilian national team showed their full support for the player from real Madridbeing one of them Daniel Alveswho on social networks assured that the problem is not the celebrations, but that there are people who do not accept that the South Americans succeed in Europe.

“Serious are the idiots who continue to think that dances are the problem. Gentlemen, the real problem is that there in Europe it is full of racists and they do not accept that other nationalities stand out in their country more than they do. I experienced that in almost all the places there”, wrote the player of Cougars.

And it is that the answer of the Brazilian It happened because the journalist from ESPN, Moises Llorens, commented that the defenders of Vinicius they are the same ones that at some point attacked legendary players like Thiago Silva, Neymar and his own Alves.

“The problem is not that Vinicius dance or not The problem is that those who now defend and ask for respect for Vinicius for celebrating dancing dedicated themselves to killing Neymar, Dani Alves or Thiago Silva for doing it the same way… that’s the real problem,” the communicator posted.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: REAL MADRID: BENZEMA, RULED OUT FOR THE MATCH AGAINST ATLÉTICO DE MADRID