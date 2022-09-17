‘Europe is full of racists’; Dani Alves exploded after ViniMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Daniel Alvessoccer player of Pumas, exploded in social networks after what happened with Vinicius Jr. in Spain, afteryour celebrations were criticized by the president of the Spanish Association of Soccer Agents, Peter Brave.

Bravo he pointedduring a broadcast of the El Chiringuito program, whichthat the Brazilian soccer player should to respect their fellow professionals and “stop fooling around”, words that have been harshly criticized in Spain.

“If you want to dance samba, you go to the sambadrome, here hewhat you have to do is respect your peers professional and stop fooling around”, was the comment that raised the controversy.

The president was denounced by Vinicius himself and the Real Madrid released a statement disapproving of the behavior of the president of the AEAF.

Daniel Alves, took advantage of a tweet of ESPN journalist, Moises Llorens, to share your experience in the old continent and pointed out that thereit’s “full of racists”.

Serious are the idiots who continue to think that the dances are the problem.

Gentlemen, the real problem is that Europe is full of RACISTs and they do not accept that other nationalities stand out in their country more than they do.

I experienced that in almost every place there. https://t.co/Ow9SY9ID53 – Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) September 17, 2022

“Serious are the idiots who continue to think that the dances are the problem. Gentlemen, the real problem is that there in Europe is full of RACISTS and they do not accept that other nationalities stand out in their country more than they do. I experienced that almost everywhere there,” Alves wrote.

Llorensin the mentioned tweet, called some people double standardsbecause at the time they also criticized Thiago, Neymar and Dani Alves himself for the dances they did during their celebrations.

The problem is not whether Vinicius dances or not. The problem is that those who now defend and ask for respect for Vinicius for celebrating dancing dedicated themselves to killing @Neymar Jr @DaniAlvesD2 either @Thiago6 x do it the same way… that’s the real problem — moisESPN (@moillorens) September 16, 2022

