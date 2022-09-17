Emma Watson tells us that what is coming will be a tie fall

A trend that we have also seen on Zendaya, July cover star of Vogue Italia. For the Vanity Fair party, at the latest Oscars ceremony, the Euphoria star shone on the cobalt carpet in a designer suit Sportmax enriched by a bustier cut, wisteria-colored shirt and a bright brooch that gives a touch of light to the whole.

It’s still Ana de Armas, the actress of the highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe-inspired film charmed the red carpet at the premiere of Gray Man in Berlin in a midnight blue three-piece suit. Without a tie, this time, and signed Louis Vuitton. Top-shaped trousers, jacket and waistcoat that give her a slight neckline, showing a bright collier.

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 18: Cuban-spanish actress Ana de Armas attends the The Gray Man Netflix special screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media / WireImage)Tristar Media

Today the men’s suit is a truly indispensable outfit. Combined with a tie or raised by a heel or a jewel, it is a timeless classic that slowly returns to conquer the wardrobe of celebs and not. Whether it’s a red carpet, or a dinner, it’s perfect for being elegant, but not too much. Cool, of course. To give the right twist to your style.