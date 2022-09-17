Do not buy these phones on Amazon, they are a scam

First, They are not what they seem They are not very good imitations of mobile phones that are highly valued in the market and are highly coveted. even though you can think they are similar because they are advertised like that, actually their benefits are very low of the original models. Nor will you be able to boast about them since, although they may be similar in design, the quality of the materials is something that can be seen with the naked eye.

Before telling you what are the mobiles that you can find on Amazon and that are actually a scam, we must tell you why we do not recommend your purchase.

These are some of the mobiles that are advertised as similar to other more expensive ones and with apparently good features that We do not recommend you buy. It would be a mistake, there are smartphones from better-known brands that offer you more while promising less.

no updates

Another reason not to buy them is that they don’t have updates, so they cease to be safe in a very short time. The mobiles that they imitate offer several years of constant updates and improvements, so with them you can enjoy the news of the new operating systems that are launched on the market, security patches and much more. In this case, you will not receive any updates.

Slower and less fluid

The speed it is something that they lack, much inferior to the original mobiles that they are imitating. They cannot have their processor or many of the features and technologies that make the mobiles they imitate work so well since all this has a price that is not reflected in these mobiles. If you notice, imitations are much cheaper, but they are not worth what you are going to pay for them.

poor cameras

Their cameras are very bad, as much as they can name certain resolutions that you find appealing. The photos depend on much more, such as the quality of the cameras, the aperture, technology and much more. Therefore, do not be fooled, surely the photos and videos that you can take with these mobiles leave a lot to be desired.

You should not buy these 5G mobiles

If you have put search for 5G mobiles or were you looking for some models of high-end at a much lower price than they should have, be careful because it can be a hoax. We do not recommend that you buy these phones that are for sale on Amazon.

Imitation of the iPhone 14 Pro

Building on the success of the new iPhones, the 14proMax It promises a 6.7-inch HD FHD+ AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Dimensity 9000, and a 50MP triple-camera system with a 32MP front camera. Its battery life is advertised as superior to that of other long-lasting phones, with 5800 mAh that could last up to 2 days. In addition, in their ad the features may vary, for example, they talk about a 50 MP camera and then they claim that it has 52 MP. sold for €212.25.

Copy of Huawei p50 Pro

Roytil P50pro+ is announced as a 7.0-inch 5G smartphone with Android 11. It is announced as a mobile with a great viewing experience, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and a quad camera with the same resolution as the previous model, with more options of Shooting. Its battery says it is 6800 mAh. In addition, according to them, it allows facial recognition. Its price is €166.64.

Mobile that imitates the iPhone 13 Pro

WDNMDY i13pro MAX It is a mobile that appears with apparently good features, with 4GB of RAM and a meager 64GB of storage. They ensure that it has Face ID, a 6800 mAh battery and a main camera with the same resolution as previous models. If we look at their description, they claim to have the Dimensity 810 10-core processor. Its price is €159.10.

Nothing to do with the S22 ultra

Zunate S22 Ultra, which is not from Samsung, is a smartphone that is advertised with questionable features of 16 GB of RAM and 516 GB of storage, although this information may contradict them in part. It is a cheap 5G smartphone that costs €103.66. It is announced with a 7.3-inch HD screen, facial recognition, 72 MP rear camera and 48 MP front camera, and an improved system.