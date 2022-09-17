Cristiano Ronaldo, the crisis over? Ten Hag’s words blow everyone away

Cristiano Ronaldo has unlocked, his first goal of the season came in the Europa League. However, Ten Hag’s words surprise.

Cristiano Ronaldo it will probably experience a season of paradoxes. Since it seemed that a season on the sidelines was looming for him, right in the year of his (probably) last WorldNow the Portuguese is unblocked. Yes, because as if last summer were not enough to be proposed to practically every qualified team in Champions Leaguethe Portuguese champion was missing in the scorers from the beginning of the season. Until yesterday and now everything could change.

A Cristiano Ronaldo like this we had never seen. Nobody expected at the beginning of this strange season that still has many surprises to reserve for us, to see the Portuguese on the edge of a club. On the other hand, however, it was himself during the entire transfer window who said he did not want to be part of the Manchester United.

The reason is well known, because he only wants there Champions Leaguebut in the end he had to settle forEuropa League and for a funny game of fate it is right in the second European competition in order of importance, which was unlocked in this difficult season. But now the word passes to the coach of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag and the ex-Ajax coach surprised all the fans with his statements.

Cristiano Ronaldo back to scoring, what happens now?

With the goal from a penalty to the Moldovans of the Sherif Tiraspol, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season. For the ex-Real Madrid champion And Juventus is the network number 699 in career. So another goal now seems at hand, for the personal epic of CR7. Erik ten Hag however he made important statements regarding the Portuguesewhich until a few weeks ago seemed confined to the margins of the project.

Ten Hag in fact, surprisingly, he would seem totally willing to embrace again Ronaldo and insert it in the project, as he had declared he already wanted to do in his own first interviews as a United manager. “Cristiano Ronaldo it’s part of the project and now that it’s finally unlocked I think the goals will come – he has declared Erik ten Hag – we could have expected this dull period, given absence in pre-season. But now he will have to work hard to get back to his form levels“. Other than separate in the house then.