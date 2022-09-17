Cristiano Ronaldo, the background is sensational: they are all speechless! The Portuguese phenomenon decided at the last minute

CR7’s long summer was spent trying to leave Manchester United. The goal has not been achieved, but some details come out that few knew.

It was a long summer that of CR7divided between the obligation to comply with the contract with the Manchester United and the firm will to change the air. In July there was insistent talk of an arrival in Rome, at the court of Mourinhowho would find it after the times of Madrid. From presumed agreements already signed to presentations now organized, we moved on to talking about in the middle of August Naples. Spalletti And De Laurentiis have cradled the dream of finding the Portuguese phenomenon at their court, in exchange for Osimhen and 100 million. Not even on that occasion, however, did it come to a white smoke. The Chelseathe Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon and even the Barcelona, they seemed to have shown interest in him, but in the end always a stalemate. The reason was the too high figures of his salary, impossible to revise downwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the background is sensational: he refused 242 million euros for two years!

Jorge Mendes he spent himself personally to find a level accommodation for his client, which would allow him to continue playing in the Champions League. The search for continuous personal best are the basis of the motivation that drives Ronaldo to continue training at the highest level. At 37 years old played does not believe that the time has already come to “winter” in some exotic league. And to think that he could have signed the richest contract ever in the history of football (and one of the richest in any sport). Yes, because the wealthy owners Al-Hilal, Saudi club in Riyadh, have put on the plate the beauty of 242 million euros in two years. To reveal the background was the CNN Portugal. A super reliable source that reveals the negotiation interrupted on the most beautiful precisely for the desire for Champions of the Madeira phenomenon. On the other hand, even so, he will certainly not lack money. We’ll see if in the future the emirs will still want to try a new assault on the Portuguese.