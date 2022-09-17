Confirmed! Keanu Reeves Will Return For ‘Constantine 2’ – Movie News

It’s actually happening: Keanu Reeves has finally said yes and will return as the demon hunter in ‘Constantine 2’. And this is not all, the return of another member of that first installment was also confirmed.

It took 17 years for this news: Keanu Reeves will return as the famous hunter of demons and paranormal beings in Constantin 2. In accordance with dead lineWarner Bros. already has everything ready to develop this new installment after John was saved by Satan himself (Peter Stormare) in order to get more time and prove that his soul belongs to hell and not to heaven in the first film of Constantine.

If the return of the protagonist of Matrix: Resurrections Y John Wick: Chapter 4 wasn’t enough (which is hard to believe), the studio also confirmed that director Francis Lawrencewho handled the original film, is also on the project.





And of course, a film of this magnitude requires heavy names behind the development, which is why Akiva Goldsman, a screenwriter known for works such as A Beautiful Mind and Star Trek: Picard, will be in charge of signing the script and will produce together with JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella from Bad Robot.

For now No details related to the story or if we will have more victorious returns have been revealed. like that of Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou or Tilda Swinton.