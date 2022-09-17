Christian Bale’s favorite movie

Today there are few actors more respected than Christian bale. This is due to the great performances that the Welshman has given since his debut on the big screen in the late 1980s. American Psycho, Ford v Ferrari, Vice, American Hustle, The Machinist and the trilogy of Batman directed by Christopher Nolan are just some of the many films in which the actor has shown not only his versatility to perform in different genres, but also his commitment to each role, even undergoing major physical changes to bring a character to life.

When thinking about the favorite film of an actor of the stature of Bale, anyone could easily deduce that it is one of the great jewels that the seventh art has produced since its invention. However, the answer is far from that. In an interview with Yahoo! in 2010, Bale revealed that his favorite movie of all time is Beverly Hills Ninja, the 1997 comedy directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Chris Farley.

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

“The default response for me is Beverly Hills Ninja”, he admitted, according to Far Out Magazine. “It’s easy to choose because most people say, ‘What? Oh, it’s fine’. But Chris Farley is fantastic. I clearly have other favorite tapes, but I only watched that one two nights in a row and I was in tears laughing both times, so I just said, ‘Yeah, I’ll name that one as my answer.’“, he added.

Beverly Hills Ninja follows the story of Haru (Farley), an orphaned boy who is found by a clan of ninjas in an abandoned treasure chest and is raised by them, but never fully adjusts to their culture and never acquires the skills of a ninja. . Still, his first mission takes him to Beverly Hills to investigate a murder mystery.