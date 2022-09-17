Chris Pratt’s requirement to return for a second season of The Terminal List

Some productions are timidly released on streaming platforms, without showing off or generating great expectations, and end up being a resounding success. An example of this was the ending list, this one-season series is on Prime Video and stars actor Chris Pratt, who really wants the story to continue, but first asked that a condition be taken into account, above all, to preserve his health.

Without a huge promotional campaign or an established fan base, Chris Pratt he scored a hit with The Terminal List. The Prime Video original series has positioned itself in the top 10 of the most watched series, in addition, it has achieved very good comments from the public. Those factors appear to be enough for the company to greenlight The Terminal List season 2, however, there are more variables under consideration.

Chris Pratt in The Terminal List.

The Terminal List is based on a novel of the same name written by Jack Carr, former member of the Navy. In addition to having that background, Carr He is one of the executive producers of the series, so he is very well aware of the plans. In a recent interview for Daily Mail, Carr He talked about what’s on his mind. “Chris Pratt wants to do it (a second season), Amazon wants to do it. But it could all fall apart. It would be a series of eight chapters based on the second book: True Believer. We’ll see.”

However, even when all elements are aligned, Chris Pratt have special requests. His status as one of the most profitable actors today allows him to make certain requests to the productions where she works. In the case of the ending list, the actor would seek to reduce his workload, something in which the production team agrees.

“Last time we almost killed Chris Pratt. He carried the entire weight of the series on his shoulders, but never once complained. He was practically in every scene. It was a lot of work. I’ve been working on a couple of subplots to take some of the pressure off of it for the next series.” added Carr.

At the time, Chris Pratt He was asked if he would like to play this demanding character again: “Of course. I am a big fan of the books. I have read all five. I just finished In The Blood. Time will tell but it would be fantastic, I love this character and the story gets better. I love the bonds I created with the creative team by making this and would love to continue with them. It’s just a matter of when I can get into this.” commented. Currently, Jack Carr is writing the sixth book of this franchise. So if all goes well, we could have deliveries of the ending list for many more years.