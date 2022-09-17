Chris Jericho hated this during his WWE years

Chris Jericho has succeeded wherever he has gone but in no company has he been as successful as in WWE. However, not everything about his career there has pleased him. We all know that. It doesn’t matter if we talk about any fighter in any company. It is impossible for one to be 100% happy. But leaving aside the generalization, we focus on the lack of freedom so often criticized in the McMahon empire, because “Y2J” hated being told what to do (via Talk Is Jericho). Many would say that with someone like Jericho you just have to give him screen time and let him do it.

► What Chris Jericho hated in WWE

“The only thing in WWE was that a lot of times they said ‘draw me a picture.’ (For me it was like) ‘What would you like a picture of Vince (McMahon)?’ ‘A cow.’ ‘In agreement.’ ‘Ugh, make it a horse.’ ‘Uh, okay’, ‘Umm, make a dragon.’ ‘Ah OK.’ With Tony (Khan) it’s like: ‘We need a dragon.’ It could be a green dragon. It could be a red dragon. It could be a fire dragon. At least we know where we’re going with this.

«I loved working with Vince, and I worked with Vince, but they are the writers [los que no me gustan]. Every Sunday, the writer would call you and say, ‘This is what you’re going to do this week.’ That to me is like: ‘I don’t like that, man. I don’t want them to tell me what I’m doing’”.

