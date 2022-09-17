Chris Hemsworth nude were special effects: fans claim deception of “Thor: love and thunder” | Cinema and series

“Thor: love and thunder” came to theaters to show us the most fantastic adventure of the god of thunder, played again by Chris Hemsworth. His battle against the villainous Gorr surprised fans, but so did his nude scene.

As we saw in the movie, Zeus faces the protagonist and uses his magic to remove his clothing. That’s when he leaves his buttocks exposed and stunned both the characters and the fans.

In conversation with Variety, Hemsworth had revealed that this moment was a dream come true, while the filmmaker was also excited to show off the actor’s body on the big screen. However, it was all a hoax.

Recent behind-the-scenes photos revealed that the protagonist’s buttocks were created by special effects. As expected, fans flooded social networks with complaints about it.

The harsh reality. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

The claim and outrage of the fans. Photo: Twitter captures

What is “Thor: Love and Thunder” about?

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, ‘The Butcher of Gods’, who seeks the extinction of said beings.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the valkyrie queen and his ex-girlfriend Jane Fosterwho, to his surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer Mjolnir as the new mighty thor.