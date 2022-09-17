Chivas never forced Alejandro Zendejas to resign from the United States National Team

José Luis Higuera told ESPN how Alejandro Zendejas came to the team, why it was not a problem for Chivas and that Matías Almeyda recommended his signing

The former sporting director of Chivas Jose Luis Higuera He gave his opinion about the good moment he is living Alexander Zendejas with Americarecalled the rojiblanco past of the winger and indicated that the team from Guadalajara did not force him to resign from the United States team.

in conversation with ESPN, Jose Luis Higuera assured that the dual Mexican-American nationality of Alexander Zendejas never been a problem for Chivas and ruled out that the club forced him to play exclusively with the Mexican National Team.

“At that time Jorge Vergara was in charge and he did not have that issue as a blocker, as long as he was Mexican as he is, he could play. I think that now there was a lot of controversy over the case of Santiago Ormeño, but it was something very simple, Jorge He didn’t block it, nothing was demanded of him.”

“Jorge Vergara was simply aware, he authorized it because we did not violate any statute, or any internal situation because for us it was that he was Mexican as such, as the Constitution says: born in Mexico or son of Mexican parents. Those conditions applied with Alexander Zendejas and that issue was not a situation for us, we did not impose it on him, no letter was made to him (for him to resign) he was free to play with the United States or with Mexico and that was his decision, “he said.

Alejandro Zendejas played 23 games with Chivas and scored one goal. imago7

Jose Luis Higuera revealed that Matias Almeyda was the one who recommended Chivas sign to Alexander Zendejas after discovering it on a tour of the United States and the former director stressed that in the financial aspect it was an excellent operation for the Sacred Flock, since they paid less than half a million dollars.

“This was a vision of Almeida. He places it in a game in MLS, on a tour of the United States. We watched it for three months, Almeida He saw something very important in sports, which was what you are seeing now; a player with skills with the ball, who faced, who played well on the outside, who had a good diagonal on the inside, who hit him well with both legs and above all who had a great physical background and a player with a lot of potential”.

“Now off the field, what did we see? A player trained in the American style in terms of professionalism, mentality, work. Since we followed him and he is a Mexican-American, but he has been trained in the United States practically all his life; he is a player.” gringado’, a person with a very strong mentality, very American in that aspect. Economically, he was a very cheap player, he cost less than four hundred thousand dollars, “he said.

Nevertheless, Jose Luis Higuera preferred to avoid an opinion if Chivas he was wrong to let out Alexander Zendejasbut acknowledged that the current azulcrema player received few opportunities to consolidate himself in the red and white first team.

“Football is very difficult in terms of pointing out mistakes, I think they should have rather analyzed the processes and moments, I even think it was the team’s turn to put up with a strong injury to Zendejas, I think football is like that, both successes like failures are very circumstantial, in the end it has to do with many things, I hope it was a good income, I think that is where it is evaluated, because for me, clearly I think that the Zendejas transaction depends on how they negotiated for the”.

“I think that Zendejas lacked confidence. Zendejas is a player because he is a starter, but Zendejas has always been Zendejas if he gains experience, but playing. I think the mistake is that he is still sent to the 20 and the 20 is worse than having it in expansion,” he concluded.