‘Chivas does not need foreigners to be great’; the dart of the NeneMediotiempo

The National Classic continues hot a few hours after the dispute, and now it was Chivas who answered to the coach of America, Ferdinand Ortizwho said that the greatness of America passes through titles and tournaments won.

Hours later, Fernando Beltrán was in charge of putting more heat to the duel between America and Chivas, and answered to the tan of that the Guadalajara team does not require foreigners to be great.

“I feel identified with Chivas, I am in the biggest club in ????????, I feel that I represent Mexicans, if I am here it is for something and it is because in my family we always work, fight, wants to get ahead and that represents Chivas for Mexicans”, @FerbBeltran pic.twitter.com/cuxuw95GLH – CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 17, 2022

“In the end I feel identified with ChivasI respect the opinion i’m here in the biggestI feel that I represent the Mexicansif I am here it is for something, in my family there was always work that Chivas represents, for Mexicans, we Mexicans can, we don’t need foreigners to be a big club”, he assured at a press conference.

All the dimes and diretes before the game this Saturday started on thursdaywhen the Chivas steering wheel, Cristian Calderón said that Chivas is the biggest team in Liga MXand its Mexicanness is what makes it unique.

It was this Friday when Ortiz answered, later El Nene put his touch on it.

“What we feel very different is that we are a teamthe most important within the squad are those who are on the bench, when a team is champion it is thanks to those on the bench, that stability that we have like Chivas, this stability is thanks to the comrades who are with us to death, being champion with Chivas is what makes us differentit is harder for us to beat teams with foreigners, that makes us different from all of them”, he added.

Chivas enters the field of America this Saturday sharp at 8:00 p.m. for this duel corresponding to Day 15 of the Apertura 2022.

“The one they always ask and demand of us, we will leave our soulwe will defend the shirt, represent the Mexicans, that is very clear to us, how we want to see each other, that the team is seen, we want to convey emotion to those who have never left us, it is the most important thing, leaving with more conviction is going to be important to get the result, may the best win, but as a team we are better and that can give us a step forward”, he commented.

America has not lost for 10 duelsin which he adds 9 wins and 1 draw.

“Personally, I have had difficult momentswe are indebted to many players and many who passed, what we want as a team is to put Chivas where it deservesthe team has taken a clear path, since the Repechage we have been there, we are not in the 8, but we are looking to be at the top, we can compete with anyone, “he said.

“We went to Toluca and we were able to win it, we competed in Tigresthere are a lot of people who think that this team can’t, that’s fine, but as a group we know we can, be within the 8we want to give joy to the fans, they have suffered with us, everyone on the team wants to be championsmany give and work, it is a topic that is talked about, that we have been left to duty, but it is something that does not move us, we can no longer do anything of what happens, we are in what is now and we can do more.

With information from Higinio Robles | the hobby

