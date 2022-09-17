‘Causeway’: Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie

Before the pandemic that devastated the entire planet shook us, the life of Jennifer Lawrence It had already suffered a good earthquake. After winning a Oscar and having a prolific career, both in independent and commercial cinema, the actress had decided to make a break because, always according to her: “everyone had had enough of me”.

But as he has confessed in the Toronto Film Festivalwhere he has gone to present his new film Causewaywhen you received this script something changed: “It was really something that it came out of my gutsLike an emergency.”

So he started shooting it but the omnipresent pandemic forced them to stop filming which was finally delayed until 2021. And in the meantime Lawrence he forgot about his gap year and filmed and premiered the success of Netflix Don’t look up. oh! And also was mother. Almost nothing.

Causeway tells the story of lynseyan American soldier who must return home after being wounded in combat in Afghanistanwhich causes brain damage. But the physical damage caused by this bomb will not be the only trauma that must be overcome, since the childhood conflicts and from their family life, with a conflictive mother, they come to the fore.

But she won’t be alone, as Lynsey befriends James (Brian Tyree Henry), a mechanic who fixes his truck. They both have a family trauma buried deep in his subconscious, what bonds them emotionallythis being one of the great attractions of the film.

After projecting on the Toronto Film Festival, Causeway will premiere on November 4th in some theaters and on the streaming platform AppleTV+. Jennifer Lawrence is always a good reason to go back to the movies