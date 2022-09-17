Cardi B pleads guilty to misdemeanor club fight charges

AFP

New York / 16.09.2022 14:04:00





Cardi B pleaded guilty Thursday in a New York court to two misdemeanor charges, Avoiding Jail in Settlement Closing Multi-Year Case in which he was alleged to have been involved in a fight at a strip club.

On August 29, 2018,Cardi-B was at the Angels Strip club in the Queens borough when his group allegedly threw bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe, which according to the police hit the legs of a local employee.

Cardi B allegedly ordered the attack on two sisters who worked at the club because one of them got involved with her husband, rapper Offset.

The superstar’s guilty plea allows her to avoid a trial and eventual jail sentence. The other 10 charges against him were dismissed, while the two admitted they will be withdrawn under the condition that the artist completes 15 days of community service before January 2023.

The celebrity, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, she must also pay for court expenses and stay away from the two women who accused her.

Before going back to his Luxury SUV after leaving the judicial procedure, the rapper, questioned by the press, said: “I feel like I look good.”

The outcome of the case comes after four years of back and forth between his team of lawyers and state prosecutors, as well as procedures postponed by the pandemic.

PJG