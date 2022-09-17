Call to know symptoms of prostate cancer

Juarez City.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported that it promotes the early detection of prostate cancer in beneficiaries through the questionnaire of symptoms, digital rectal examination and prostate antigen test, in order to achieve a complete and comprehensive evaluation based on the 45 years of age and attend to this disease in a timely manner, which, he asserted, in Mexico is the first cause of death in people over 60 years of age.

Dr. Samuel Rivera Rivera, head of the Adult Oncology Care Division, indicated that, from the age of 45, men are recommended to go to their Family Medicine Unit (UMF) so that the first-contact doctor perform an evaluation of the prostate and, if a malignant disease is detected, start treatment early, with a high probability of achieving cure. He explained that in men with one or more direct relatives with prostate cancer, it is suggested from the age of 40.

He indicated that in the PrevenIMSS modules tests are carried out for timely detection and through the CHKT Online tool, a questionnaire is answered from the cell phone or tablet that evaluates whether the user has a low or high risk of suffering from prostate cancer, and the possibility of scheduling a medical appointment. He explained that the main function of the prostate is reproductive, as it is responsible for facilitating the mobility of sperm, and it naturally begins to grow as the years go by.

“The most common is to present a benign prostatic growth, but there are cases in which the growth of cells is disordered, they invade tissues that are around the prostate and even other parts of the body, which is what we know as metastasis” . Likewise, he stressed that the growth of the prostate usually does not initially manifest itself with symptoms, but when they do occur, there are alterations in urination, pain or bleeding during sexual intercourse, and even generalized discomfort.

The head of the Adult Oncology Care Division said that to reduce the risk of any cancer, and specifically prostate cancer, “there are measures that have to do with a healthy lifestyle, factors that must be modified and be part of the daily routine: eat foods with less fat, red meat in a minimum amount, maintain a healthy weight, encourage physical activity, even a 30-minute walk a day is a good start, avoid tobacco and alcohol, as well as have a healthy sex life ”.