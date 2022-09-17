Britney Spears worries fans after uploading a crying video on Instagram

Pop princess, Britney Spearsalarmed some of his followers on Instagram after he published a video in which, after doing some dance steps, he bursts into tears while looking at the camera.

The 40-year-old singer, who has been in the midst of controversy for making negative comments towards the dancers of Christina Aguilerawas posting various audiovisual materials on her account where she is seen enjoying musical rhythms, however, the last one raised the speculations of her fans who thought that the artist needed help.

In the video, Britney wears black shorts and a white crop top, revealing parts of her body. Around her you can see a kind of ballroom. Although at the beginning she moves her arms and head as if she were a classical dancer, she ends up turning, a step that represents the singer and that has gone viral on other occasions, followed by this she covers herself with her hands the face and begins to shed some tears and then continue turning.

Despite the fact that speculation about the state of her mental health began in the comments, the interpreter of “Toxic” accompanied the video with the caption: “It’s been a while since I cried on camera. It’s not a break, idi…, it’s a release that I needed for a long time. Spiritual experience, sure. I think I need to do it more that way. Psss…crying.”



Photo: Via Instagram

The next day he shared a similar video in which he took up the same words and added that it was a brighter edition so he had left both to see the differences.

Given this, she received positive comments, including that of her husband Sam Asghari, who wrote: “”Vulnerability = strength = lioness”.

“Vulnerability is the strongest act of kindness,” Yafuenosera said, while fabriciorfc asked him to do what was necessary to heal himself internally.

She also got negative comments: “Girl, what’s going on” said one user, another woman even wrote to her to find a publicist and get her life in order, “Get a social media manager, get your life in order, get your kids back.”

Because of Spears’ post, Miss_g_hart told her that the videos were weird and she couldn’t blame people for being worried.