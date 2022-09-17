Bayley talks about the situation of Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi had a run-in with WWE last May, and have not appeared since. With no indication of a possible return, despite having been included again in the active internal cast of the company, It made both Superstars rethink their careers. This is how Triple H hinted when asked shortly before Clash at the Castle about the potential return to the screens of “The Boss”, after being informed that the former WWE Couples Champions decided to venture on the catwalk.

► Bayley waits patiently for Sasha Banks and Naomi

Unlike many Superstars, Bayley is one of the few who has still maintained some contact with Sasha Banks and Naomi outside of WWE and they have coincided in several events outside the company. In a recent interview with In The Kliq, she was asked about Sasha Banks and Naomi’s return to WWE. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion admitted that it’s hard to think since she wasn’t personally there.

“Even if I were there, no one will understand his way of thinking or understand what happened besides Sasha and Naomi. All I know is that what they’re doing now is killing him. I have been able to spend time with them, they are models, they are actresses, they are singers, they are amazing… no matter what they do, I support them. They are going to take over everywhere, they are going to take over the world.

If they ever come back I’ll kick their ass. They may be afraid to come back for me, they may want to stay on the track.”

WWE seems to have plans for Banks and Naomi when they return to programming; However, we will have to wait and see when the former WWE Couples Champions finally decide to do it, since they seem to be doing well outside of the company at the moment.