Ariana Grande enters the category of body products

Grammy-winning Ariana Grande, already launched in the world of fragrances, has officially brought her perfume portfolio into a new product category of the God is a Woman body line, a world exclusive with Ulta Beauty. The line, available online at Ulta.com, will be available in Ulta Beauty stores starting August 28th.

“Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and that I can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process“Said Ariana Grande. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our moisturizing lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and in particular with the scrub, because it is a product that nourishes and takes care of the skin. I can’t wait for everyone to try this collection!“.

As an extension of the brand’s commitment to continue developing clean beauty products, the God is a Woman body line meets the standards of Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Beauty Program, which means the products are made with clean ingredients, are cruelty free and vegans.

“For years, Ulta Beauty customers have loved Ariana Grande fragrances and we know they will embrace the God Is A Woman body collection with the same passion and enthusiasm.“Explained Penny Coy, Ulta Beauty’s Vice President of Merchandising. “As a proud retail partner, we are delighted to exclusively offer this extension of an already much loved brand, which will offer customers even more chances to discover essential self-care products that have a fantastic scent and an even feel. improve“.

Source and photo: Luxe Brands via Cision