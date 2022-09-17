9 resolved doubts about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

We solve the most important questions about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, check the answers before launching your purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro they are already on the market. If you are considering buying one of the two models, in this guide We help you by solving the most important doubts around the most modern smartwatches from Samsung.

There are many questions that may arise before purchasing any of the members of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. For example, you can ask yourself yes they are waterproofif they can measure the level of oxygen in the blood or, just what colors and sizes are they available in to choose more clearly the model that you will wear on your wrist. Next, you will be able to know the answers to the most common questions about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Do you have bluetooth calls?

Yes, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro can make and receive bluetooth calls when they are connected to the mobile phone. Mainly, this is possible thanks to the microphone and speaker that both equip. In this way, when your smartphone receives a call, it will send it directly to the smart watch, where you can accept or reject it.

If you accept it, you can use the smartwatch itself to continue the call, sending your voice through the microphone and receiving the caller’s audio through the speaker. If you want, you can also be the one to send the call through the phone app that you will find in both watches.

Can they detect falls?

Yes, both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have a fall detection function. Thanks to tools like this, the smart watch can become the best companion in emergency situations. You should note that this function is not enabled by defaultyou must do it manually by following these steps:

Open the Samsung Wearable app on your mobile. Enter the configuration section. Access the section “Advanced Features”. Enter the section “emergencies”. check the box “Detect falls”.

Samsung has managed to improve the fall detection system in recent years. Currently, when it detects a fall, the watch displays an emergency warning for one minute with sound and vibration. If the user does not respond, the Galaxy Watch 5 takes care of automatically sending an emergency message to selected contacts.

Can they monitor blood oxygen?

Yes, both smart watches of the Galaxy Watch 5 series can monitor the level of oxygen in the blood. Thanks to the SpO2 sensor, smartwatches can record this parameter steadily. You can see the data on the watch itself and also in the Samsung Wearable app on your mobile.

Are they waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro They are waterproof smartwatches. thanks to the IP68 protection, which also makes them dust resistant. Both smartwatches meet the 5 ATM standard, which means they hold up stoically submerged up to 50 meters deep.

Thanks to this resistance, you can wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 while you shower without fear of damaging it. Also, you can use it to monitor your swimming training in the pool with complete peace of mind.

Can they calculate your body composition?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have a feature called body composition calculation, which takes care of determine what percentage of the body is fat, what is muscle mass and what is water, in addition to estimating the basal metabolism. Is about a more useful tool to know your state of form than the muscle mass index, in addition to being one of the inheritances of the previous generation.

Are they used to pay for purchases?

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have NFC technologywhich means you can use them to pay for your purchases in establishments, as if it were a bank card. In this way, you will be able to leave home without fear of your card failing or not having cash. Just by bringing the watch closer to the dataphone, the purchase will be paid.

Can you measure blood sugar level?

Before buying any of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you may wonder if they can measure blood sugar. The answer is simple: no.. Neither the Galaxy Watch 5 nor the Pro version have the optical sensor necessary to detect the blood glucose level, so you will not be able to enjoy this function.

Can they measure your body temperature?

As we saw in our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, both this version and the standard they equip a temperature sensor, but you still can’t get any use out of it. According to Samsung, in the future there will be updates that will allow you to start using this sensor, for example, to measure skin temperature changes during sleep.

In what colors and sizes are they available?

Once the previous mysteries have been solved, it is time to answer the main question: What Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are you going to buy? You can choose between the standard or the Pro version, between different colors and sizes, and also between those with Bluetooth or LTE connectivity.

On the one hand, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a size of 40 millimeters and choose between silver, gold and graphite colors. If you opt for the larger version, 44 millimeters, the available colors are silver, sapphire blue and graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40 millimeters bluetooth connectivity: 299.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40 millimeters LTE connectivity: 349.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44 millimeters bluetooth connectivity: 329.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44 millimeters LTE connectivity: 379.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

If you want more advanced performance, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which goes on sale in the colors titanium black and titanium gray.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45 millimeters bluetooth connectivity: 469.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45 millimeters LTE connectivity: 519.90 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

