7 singers who became great actors and actresses

Here’s a list of singers and rappers you might be a fan of that you probably didn’t know also act great.

Despite the fact that they have won countless awards and made millions of dollars in the world of music, many stars were born to shine and are not willing to limit their talent to just singing. Over the years, numerous musicians of all genres have made the leap from music to film (or television) and, overall, the results are pretty spectacular as far as we’re fans. These are 7 of our favorite singers that have proven to be equally successful as actors.

Enjoy and share!

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: 6 singers who have their own biographical film (your life will surprise you)

Lady Gaga

After more than a decade topping the pop charts, Lady Gaga made his film debut in 2018 with Bradley Cooper’s update of the film “A Star Is Born.” Her performance as her co-star earned Gaga multiple award nominations, shocking us and introducing the world to what might be the best new singer-turned-actress in years.

PHOTO: @ladygaga

Will Smith

Located as “The Fresh Prince” since 1990 with the debut of the popular series The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, Will Smith has been one of the singers that we not only remember for his success as a rapper, but as an actor. After blockbuster performances in “Men In Black” and “Wild Wild West,” Smith turned to more serious acting with his portrayal of Academy Award-nominated boxer Muhammad Ali in 2001.

PHOTO: @willsmith

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Learn what the favorite dishes of Queen Elizabeth II were

Beyonce

In 2019, Beyonce added “film director” to her extensive resume with the release of “Homecoming” on Netflix, a documentary about her legendary performance at Coachella in 2018. Before that, she had already commanded our attention and admiration – and that of all her fans – with great performances and roles on “Dreamgirls” and “Cadillac Records” while earning massive success on the Billboard charts thanks to her majestic voice.

PHOTO: @beyonce

Rihanna

Rihanna started her acting career with a cameo, only to challenge herself to take on bigger roles in the future. It’s safe to say that almost everyone has heard of Rihanna when it comes to her music, but she’s had some big roles throughout her life that you as a fan should know about, like “Battleship” and “Ocean’s 8.” ». One of her most memorable acting credits, of course, has been for her role as Marion Crane in “Bates Motel.”

PHOTO: @badgalriri

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake has managed to impress his audience as a guy who succeeds at anything he sets his mind to. Whether as a teenage heartthrob in the boy band NSYNC, as a solo singer with hits like “Sexy Back” or “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” or as someone who paused her music career from 2008 to 2012 to focus on acting. With his acting performances in movies like “The Social Network” or “Friends with Benefits”, he has shown that he deserves all our admiration.

PHOTO: @justintimberlake

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: 10 celebrity houses that you can rent on Airbnb

Queen Latifah

She’s appeared in goofy movies like “Girls Trip” and “Bringing Down the House,” but Queen Latifah best showcased her acting chops in the 2002 Oscar-winning adaptation of the beloved musical “Chicago.” She also had an equally surprising role as “Motormouth” Maybelle Stubbs in the film adaptation of “Hairspray,” a musical based on the original John Waters film. Her most recent on-screen appearance can be seen in “End of the Road,” available on Netflix.

PHOTO: @queenlatifah

cher

Anyone who appreciated the success of Cher’s sound and voice wasn’t surprised when she made the leap from the Billboard charts to the big screen. She started out as an actress on Broadway in “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” and went on to give critically acclaimed performances in movies like “Moonstruck” and “Silkwood,” the latter of which even earned her a Academy Award.