6 movies you can see if you liked “Revancha ya”

Black comedy, where Camila and Maya will have a couple of really terrifying characters.

Comedies are often the reflection of the time they show us how young people interact. We learn about how they dress, what their tastes are and also about the way they connect and build friendships or love relationships. revenge now is the new comedy set in a high school in the United States that tells the story of Drea played by Camila Mendez (Riverdale) who is at the peak of popularity as the school’s alpha girl, but her life is turned to ashes when a sex tape of her is leaked, and everything points to her boyfriend Max, the king of campus. Eleanor (maya hawke) is the awkward newcomer, who is furious that she will have to attend school with her old bully, Carissa, who spread an ugly rumor about her at summer camp when they were thirteen. Both will devise a rematch to do justice for the situations they went through.

If this film was to your liking, we suggest these six productions that follow the line of revenge now.

No idea (Clueless, nineteen ninety five)

The film that marked the 90s was the springboard to the success of Alicia Silverstone’s career, whom we also met for starring in the video clips of the band Aerosmith. The film was a version updated of emma of Jane Austen and it was set in an upper-class Los Angeles high school. The protagonist is Cher, a girl who lives by spending her father’s millions, she lives in a mansion where she shares the roof with her stepbrother. (Paul Rudd). The young woman will try to match up all her friends while, without realizing it, she ends up falling in love with her too. The movie was such a smash hit that it even coined a lot of terms into teenage slang. You can see it in Netflix.

Mean girls2004)

With a cast that included Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, this film is a bit of an heir to No idea. heavy girls featured the script by actress and comedian tina fey and told the story of Cady (They have) a girl who joins a public school after living several years in Africa with her parents. The popular high school girls (called “The Plastic Girls”) are the ones hated by the rest of the students, including those whom Cady approaches as soon as she arrives. It meant the beginning of the career of several of the actresses who formed the cast as Seyfried (who just won an Emmy for The Dropout) and of McAdams. Is available in Prime Video.

Legally blonde (Legally blonde, 2001)

Reese witherspoon She began her career in the world of acting when she was very young but managed to establish herself as a voice of her generation with this romantic comedy. She here she played the super blonde Elle Woods, the queen of the sorority and admired by all. But her world comes crashing down when her boyfriend goes to college and dumps her for another girl. Not content with her sadness, Elle enters the University to study law. A comedy that gave great moments that have already become classics. You can see it in Prime Video.

The club of the five (The Breakfast Club,1985)

If you haven’t seen this movie yet, you’re missing something. The club of five is already a classic of the 80’s cinema that told the story of two girls and three boys, who were punished to spend a whole Saturday in the school library. Each had their own rolls and did not relate to each other. A film that spoke about the stereotypes and prejudices that marked an entire generation. It featured in its cast Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall and Molly Ringwald. You can see it in HBOMax.

The year of my graduation (Senior year2022)

Starring Australian actress Rebel Wilson, This film begins in 2002 and tells the story of Stephanie Conway (Wilson), a teenager who is part of her school’s cheerleading group, of which she is the captain. The girl is the classic popular girl: she enjoys everyone’s respect, she is dating the cute boy who plays on the football team, and everything seems to work out and work well. But something tragic is going to happen in her life: In the middle of an acrobatics where they form a human pyramid, the young woman falls to the floor without anyone holding her and falls into a coma. When she wakes up, 20 years have passed and Steph already with 37 under her belt wants to have her prom. Generational changes are the key to this story that has the backing of a great comedian like Wilson. She can be seen in Netflix.

He is like that (2022)

The movie of Netflix is starring addison rae who in addition to being an actress is a super popular tik toker. He is like that it’s a remake of She is like that, a comedy from the 90s, but here the roles are reversed. The young woman plays Padgett Sawer, the popular girl in a girlfriend with another hyper-popular young man. But Padgett finds out, while she’s doing a Live for Instagram, that the boy is cheating on her. She there she begins to imagine how to get out of the sadness that she feels for her and makes a bet with her group of friends: achieve a makeover of some unpopular student. At that moment she enters the scene Tanner Buchanan, actor we met through the series Cobra Kai, where he plays Robby Keene the son of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Here Tanner is Cameron Kweller, a boy who likes photography and horses and is clearly the antithesis of Padgett. The film entertains and takes us back to classic American high school lockers. It can be seen on Netflix.

