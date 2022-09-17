5 movies to watch on the weekend

Amazon Prime Video It has a wide catalog of series, movies and documentaries, available to all users of the platform and Amazon Prime subscribers. Whether it’s movie classics or this year’s premieres, there are several on its list that you can’t miss this weekend.







The Pianist is a film directed by Roman Polanski, who won the Oscar in 2002. Photo: AP.

5. The Pianist (2002)

This film, inspired by real events, tells the story of a Jewish pianist, Wladyslaw Szpilman (Adrien Brody), who will have to survive the Nazi occupation of Poland. the film won three Oscars: Best Actor for Adrien Brody; Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Director for Roman Polanski.







The Green Knight is based on an old poem from the 14th century. Photo: A24

4. The Green Knight (2021)

This feature film is based on the poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight”, written in the fourteenth century. The plot follows the knight Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew, who must complete a long crusade to end the threat of the Green Knight. It stars Dev Patel, and is directed by David Lowery.







The Silence of the Lambs is the first horror film to win the Oscar for “Best Picture”.

3. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Starring Anthony Hopkins, this film, based on the novel by Thomas Harris, marked a before and after in horror cinema: it is the first film of this genre to win the Oscar for “Best Picture”. It deals with the relationship between an FBI investigator, played by Jodie Fosterwith cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter, in order to stop the killer Buffalo Bill.

Tape won four more Oscars: Best Director for Jonathan Demme, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Best Actress for Jodie Foster and Best Adapted Screenplay.







The plot follows the rescue of Thai children who were locked in a cave. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

2. Thirteen Lives (2022)

Another movie based on real events. The film tells the story of the “Wild Boars”, a soccer team of 12 Thai boys who were locked in a cave after it was flooded. Directed by Ron Howard and starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, it is one of the latest big releases on Amazon Prime Video.







Tom Hanks stars in this six-time Oscar-winning film.

1. Forest Gump (1994)

A classic of classics: Forrest Gump. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, this film follows the life of Forrest, a man with special abilities, through several of the great milestones in the history of the United States of the 20th century. Won six statuettes at the Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, Best Director for Zemeckis, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing.

Look also