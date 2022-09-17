◉ FULL RESULTS of TODAY’s Risaralda Lottery last Draw 2761 on Friday, September 16, 2022

FULL DRY | Find out the numbers that fell in the Risaralda Lottery TODAY, Friday, September 16, 2022. Know the prizes and complete prizes once the game ends.

END OF THE RISARALDA LOTTERY! The biggest prize was for the 5587 series 112. The dry ones can be seen HERE.

All the numbers that fell in the Risaralda Lottery TODAY Friday, September 16, this last Draw No. 2759 can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this note as soon as the game ends, which will start at 11:00 p.m. local time.

As for the prizes, it is not a Lottery with such a juicy plan. However, the jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

Like all Colombian Lotteries, to participate it is an exclusive condition to have age of majority (+18 years). people who have m

Less than that age or residing abroad will not be able to bet.

Risaralda Lottery Results TODAY Friday, September 16: numbers that fell in this last draw

The result of the Risaralda Lottery will be known from 11:00 p.m. in this same note.

What is the Major Prize and the complete dry ones in this Risaralda Lottery draw?

The jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

Follow LIVE AND ONLINE this Risaralda Lottery draw

The draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. The result can be seen LIVE and ONLINE via streaming in the Official Facebook of the Risaralda lottery.