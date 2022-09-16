Xilo Ulloa is the Mexican who painted her nails Natalie Portman

Xilo studied Law, but her great ability to draw and create led her to become an expert in nail . So it’s no surprise that celebrities like Natalie Portman seek her out to get that perfect mani. For her walk on the red carpet, the actress opted for a neutral enamel, something very subtle and elegant, perfect to wear from an event, in something casual and even on a day-to-day basis.

What do you need to do the same nails as Natalie Portman?

“The first thing is to have clean hands, because most people think that when they go to polish their nails, it is synonymous with watching a movie and eating popcorn, but the best tip I can give is that you never have food or anything greasy when around, wash your hands well, and push your cuticle” Xilo tells us.

Once you have the clean and prepared nails Then it’s time to apply a base coat, then two coats of your favorite shade, and finish with a top coat. “Remember that it is super important that between each application you wait approximately three minutes so that it really dries well. Well, the drying process must be from the first layer up and not from the last layer down because that is when they are ruined nails”, continues the expert.