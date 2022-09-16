WWE SmackDown September 16, 2022: billboard and schedules

FOX will broadcast this Friday, September 16, 2022 episode 1204 of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, an event that will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. In this news we will provide information about the billboard and the schedule of the show.



Billboard WWE Friday Night SmackDown September 16, 2022



Segments:

Logan Paul will make an appearance on WWE’s blue brand



Fights:



Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to determine the next challengers for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits vs. The New Day vs. The Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy



SmackDown schedules September 16, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile), Asunción (Paraguay)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of September 17): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of September 17): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

