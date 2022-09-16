WWE SmackDown: plans revealed for the September 16 show

Tonight a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown is celebrated at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. WWE has confirmed several matches and segments for the show, highlighting Logan Paul’s last-minute appearance to discuss his future with the company.

The confirmed match for tonight is a fatal 4-way tag team match to determine the next challengers for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships between The Street Profits, The New Day and Alpha Academy. According to Mike Johnson, a journalist from PW Insider there is a change of plans for this fight that could take place during the show.

Johnson has indicated that a WWE source has revealed that Imperium and The Brawling Brutes will replace Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios in the fight to determine the contenders for the WWE tag team titles. Additionally, Bayley is scheduled to fight in a match for which no opponent has been determined.

“There has been a proposal to change that match, putting in Imperium and The Brawling Brutes and taking out Alpha Academy and The Lotharios,” Johnson wrote. “Last we heard, WWE was leaning in that direction. Yesterday we noted that Damage CNTRL had been added to the creative plans for tonight’s broadcast as well. The first rumors say that Bayley will fight tonight“.

